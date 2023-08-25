Former Indian cricket team opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth was not pleased with KL Rahul getting selected for Asia Cup 2023 despite chief selector Ajit Agarkar hinting at a possible niggle that the cricketer suffered recently. During the press conference following the squad announcement, Agarkar said that Rahul may end up missing the first match of the competition and Sanju Samson was included as the back-up for this reason. Srikkanth believes that Rahul should not have been picked if he is not completely fit and even went on to call Agarkar and other stakeholders 'confused' because of the decision.

“I do not get this selection (for Asia Cup)," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel 'Cheeky Cheeka'. “Why do you need so many medium pacers? Selectors are no sure who is fit, who is not. Rahul has a niggle, so you should not have picked him. My policy was on the day of the section if a player is not fit, you should not select him. You want to keep him for World Cup? Fine, you do that but hoping he will play after two games? My point is Ajit Agarkar and co are confused. If you are not (sure), just do not consider them."

Srikkanth was also not convinced with pacer Prasidh Krishna making the cut for Asia Cup.

“Look at Prasidh Krishna, you are selecting him on the basis of four-over spells he bowled in Ireland, he did not play competitive cricket for more than year, do you think this is the right call to pick him?" he said.

“This is a confused selection policy, safe selection policy, hoping for the best policy," he added.