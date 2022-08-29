It was Team India that came out on top against arch-rival Pakistan on Sunday in the Asia Cup Group A clash. Hardik Pandya played an unbeaten 33-run knock off just 17 balls to help India win the contest by five wickets. But one cannot forget the contribution of Ravindra Jadeja as he also played a knock of 35 runs off 29 balls with the help of 2 fours and 2 sixes. Jadeja and Hardik had formed a partnership of 52 runs for the fifth wicket. After the match, former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar was doing post-match duties, and he had to interview Jadeja.

But the first thing he ended up asking Jadeja was whether the left-handed batter was okay to talk to him. It is important to note that Manjrekar had called Jadeja a "bits and pieces" cricketer during the 2019 World Cup, and then Jadeja had slammed the former India batter on social media, saying: "Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved. I have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea. @sanjaymanjrekar."

Talking about the game between India and Pakistan, Manjrekar started off his interview with Jadeja by saying: "I have got Ravindra Jadeja here with me, first question, you are okay to talk to me Jaddu right?"

To this, Jadeja replied: "Yeah, yeah. Absolutely. I do not have any problem." This response left both Jadeja and Manjrekar in splits.

Further talking about the game, Jadeja said: "We wanted to play till the end, they have a very good bowling attack, their fast bowlers don't give anything away. I could have finished the game but Hardik played superbly. He (Pandya) came out, he was very clear in his head and said he was going to play his shots, and I am happy that he stayed till the end."

Promoted

Bhuvneshwar Kumar had returned with figures of 4-26 in his four overs as India bundled out Pakistan for 147. The experienced seamer also got the key breakthrough of Pakistan captain Babar Azam in the third over of the innings.

Team India will next square off against Hong Kong in Group A clash on Wednesday.