The second installment of the India vs Pakistan showpiece at this year's Asia Cup is underway at Dubai on Sunday and it is Pakistan captain Babar Azam who has won the toss and asked India to bat first. Rohit Sharma and his men have the onerous task of putting up a big enough total in front of a packed house as they face an in form Pakistan bowling line-up. Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya are the men in form but the old hands Rohit and Virat Kohli would also want to make statement in the big match.

Former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Shoaib Malik has made a big statement before the start of the match. In his tweet Malik said that the winner of this match will be the first finalist of Asia Cup 2022.

"Who so ever holds the nerves better, enjoys the Game & plays good cricket out there today, in my opinion will be the first finalist of Asia Cup 2022," Malik tweeted.

- Who so ever holds the nerves better, enjoys the Game & plays good cricket out there today, in my opinion will be the first finalist of Asia Cup 2022 #PakVsInd #IndVsPak #Cricket #AsiaCupT20 #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/kPLSPhZ18Z — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) September 4, 2022

India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets in the Group A earlier in the tournament but this is a fresh start for both teams and Pakistan have looked really good in the tournament, especially their bowling.

India are two-time defending champions of Asia Cup and have won the tournament the most times in its history.