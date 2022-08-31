Ever since Sanjay Manjrekar's "bits and pieces cricketer" comment on Ravindra Jadeja, the former India batter often finds himself at the end of a few jokes whenever the star all-rounder performs well. To Manjrekar's credit, he himself takes it on the chin and even asked Jadeja after India's win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup on Sunday if he was "okay" to talk to him. Jadeja too laughed in response and said he had no problem, with both of them seemingly having put the episode behind them.

However, Manjrekar's fellow presenter Mayanti Langer was perhaps not done with the jokes just yet.

Before the start of Afghanistan's match against Bangladesh on Tuesday, Manjrekar, Langer and Scott Styris were discussing the India-Pakistan match and the topic of slow over rate came up.

Both India and Pakistan were penalised for maintaining a slow over-rate in the match on Sunday and both teams had to bring an extra fielder inside the 30-yard circle in the last few overs due to the new ICC rule.

"We have seen that a lot of spinners don't like to bowl in the death as it is. Even the great Rashid Khan isn't a big fan of it. Now if you have one less fielder to protect, it means he has to change his entire strategy on the lines he has to bowl in particular. Teams try to protect one side of the boundary rather than have splits of two and two on the boundaries on either side. So those are the adjustments that have to be made and hence they have to get their spinners done a little earlier now," Styris opined on the matter.

He was talking on the backdrop of Pakistan saving left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz for the final over - a move which did not pay off for them.

Manjrekar, however, had a simpler suggestion to teams to deal with the slow over rate issue.

"I have a very quick solution and a very simple tactic. Just bowl your overs quicker," he quipped.

This is when Mayanti Langer chipped in with a hilarious interjection.

"Sanjay, not everyone is Ravindra Jadeja," she said before breaking into laughter and adding "I had to do it."

Manjrekar, surprised at first by the comment, was quick to reply, saying "good one".

Jadeja, of course, is known for bowling his overs rather quickly.