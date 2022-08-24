A day after Indian cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid tested positive for COVID-19, National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman was named the interim head coach of the side for the 2022 Asia Cup. The availability of Dravid for the Asia Cup was in doubt after he tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. It is important to note that Dravid had not travelled with the team to Zimbabwe for the three-match ODI series, that concluded on Monday. Laxman was the coach of the team in Zimbabwe.

"Mr VVS Laxman, Head Cricket, NCA will be the interim Head Coach for Team India (Senior Men) for the upcoming ACC Asia Cup 2022, to be played in the UAE," the BCCI said in a statement.



"Mr Laxman, who travelled with the Indian team that played the ODI series in Zimbabwe will oversee the team's preparation in the absence of Mr Rahul Dravid, who tested positive for COVID-19 before the team's departure to the UAE."

The BCCI further added that there is a possibility of Dravid joining the team later on, if he tests negative for COVID-19. "Mr Dravid will join the team once he tests negative and is cleared by the BCCI Medical Team. Mr Laxman has linked up with the squad in Dubai along with vice-captain Mr KL Rahul, Mr Deepak Hooda and Mr Avesh Khan, who travelled from Harare," the BCCI statement added.

Team India will be playing their first match of the tournament on August 28 against arch-rivals Pakistan. Rohit Sharma will lead the team for the Asia Cup, while former captain Virat Kohli is back in the squad after a break. Premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

Three specialist spinners are part of the squad which includes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja are the two all-rounders.

Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav are the two batting options.

In Bumrah's absence the pace attack will be led by the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar with youngsters Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh rounding up the squad. Death overs specialist Harshal Patel is also out due to injury. Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar have been named as standbys.

Promoted

India's squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan