Suryakumar Yadav produced a blitzkrieg on Wednesday as he propelled India to a formidable score of 192/2 against Hong Kong in a Group A clash of Asia Cup in Dubai. Suryakumar was in a league of his own as he came out to bat in the 14th over and got the big shots going almost immediately.

KL Rahul's slow innings had put India in a hole and it was Suryakumar who dragged the team out of it. Virat Kohli played excellent second fiddle as he remained unbeaten on 59 off 44 balls.

Surya's 26-ball unbeaten stay in the middle resulted in 68 runs, courtesy some imperious strokeplay as he hit 6 boundaries and 6 sixes.

4 out of those 6 sixes came in the last over of the innings as the batter also completed his half century.

His effort left Virat Kohli in awe as the former India captain bowed to Suryakumar after the innings came to an end. Kohli's reaction has since gone viral on social media platforms, with the fans loving the joint effort by the two batters.

Here are some of the reactions

If my lip-reading is any decent, Virat Kohli points to Suryakumar Yadav walking back after that innings in front of him and asks, "Bhai, kya hai yeh? Kya hai yeh?"#AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/QECkFfCDqp — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) August 31, 2022

Reaction from Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav after the knock. pic.twitter.com/GK61pal6sd — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 31, 2022

Virat Kohli absolutely loved Suryakumar Yadav's knock. pic.twitter.com/jIhp90S1TL — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 31, 2022