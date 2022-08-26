Despite his struggles on the field, Virat Kohli's fan-following remains the same. It was evident at the ICC Academy Ground on Thursday where the Indian cricket team practiced ahead of the Asia Cup 2022. Several fans, which included some from Pakistan, lined up to get selfies with Kohli. The superstar that he is, Kohli took his time out to oblige them. One of his many fans was even stopped by the security guards as he insisted on meeting his hero. Initially, Kohli kept on walking before finally coming back to give the fan a moment to cherish.

The fan, who said his name is Mohammed Zibran, told paktv.tv: "I am a die-hard fan of Virat Kohli, for whom I have come from Pakistan hoping to get a picture clicked with him. I waited for an entire month for this. The moment he finished his practice and was about to go back to his hotel, I tried a lot. He is an amazing person besides being a fabulous cricketer. He listened to me and agreed to my request of getting the selfie clicked."

Watch: Virat Kohli Obliges Fan From Pakistan With Selfie

Meanwhile, former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has said Kohli will be mentally and physically rejuvenated after a month-long break from cricket ahead of the Asia Cup. Kohli is enduring his worst phase of career and has not scored a century in international cricket since November 2019. The star batter will return to cricket after missing out the series against the West Indies and Zimbabwe.

"Having time off for him certainly, would (help him) just be able to regenerate mentally, physically, just be able to get away from the game of cricket," Watson said on the ICC Review Show.

Promoted

"You could just see that his energy was a bit sapped, even during the IPL. You could tell, no matter how much he tried - he was always up and about, but you could see the light was just out a tiny bit," he added.

With PTI inputs