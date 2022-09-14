Former India captain Virat Kohli put an end to the long wait for a century in international cricket as he slammed a career-best unbeaten 122 against Afghanistan in the Super 4 stage of the recently concluded Asia Cup. He also ended the tournament as the highest run-getter, also scoring two half-centuries in the tournament, with which he signalled a much awaited return to form.

As a result of his exploits Kohli has moved up to the 15th spot in the latest T20I rankings.

Kohli scored his first international century in almost three years and scored an impressive 276 runs at the Asia Cup. He improved a total of 14 spots to 15th overall on the T20I batter rankings due to his efforts.

The other cricketer to make a splash in the latest rankings is Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga, whose player of the tournament efforts helped the islanders claim the title. His spectacular show, which included 9 wickets in the tournament and three alone in the final, helped him move up three places to sixth on the bowler rankings and seven spots to fourth on the all-rounder list

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan is the new No.1 ranked T20I all-rounder after he overtook Afghanistan veteran Mohammad Nabi following the Asia Cup.

India's Suryakumar Yadav remains the only batter in the top 10 as he retained his 4th spot.