As Virat Kohli performed a masterclass in batting against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup, his close friend AB de Villiers was delighted to see his former teammate "dancing again". Whether de Villiers was referring to Kohli's jig at the crease while some Punjabi music blared on the stadium speakers or him dancing down the track to smash the Afghan spinners around the ground en route to his first international century in almost three years is not something we can be certain about, but the South African batting legend hailed it as a "lovely sight".

"@imVkohli dancing again! What a lovely sight," de Villiers tweeted.

"When I spoke to him yesterday I knew something was brewing," the former RCB star wrote in a follow-up tweet. "Well played my friend."

When I spoke to him yesterday I knew something was brewing

Kohli hit an unbeaten 122 off 61 deliveries in the Super 4 match. This was his first ever T20I century and his first in international cricket since his much talked about drought started in November 2019.

The star batter now has 71 tons for India.

Kohli himself admitted to being surprised that when No.71 finally came, it came in the shortest format, as he had never reached the three-figure mark for India in T20Is.

His century helped India post 212/2 and then romp home to a 101-run win as Bhuvneshar Kumar ran riot with the new ball.

Bhuvneshwar took a five-wicket haul and Afghanistan could not recover from his early onslaught, reaching 111/8 in their 20 overs as both teams' Asia Cup campaigns came to an end.