UAE vs Singapore, Asia Cup Qualifier Live Updates and Live Score
UAE vs Singapore, Asia Cup Qualifier Live Updates: UAE are looking to come back to winning ways
UAE vs Singapore, Asia Cup Qualifier Live Updates: After losing the match against Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) team would be eager to return to winning ways as they face Singapore. They have been sent to bat first. UAE are among the four sides which are competing in the Qualifier. The winner for the qualifier stage will join Full Members Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the main stage, which begins in the UAE on August 27. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Match 3, Asia Cup Qualifier, 2022, Aug 22, 2022
Play In Progress
UAE
141/5 (17.2)
SIN
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman
Singapore won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 8.13
Batsman
Basil Hameed
26 (21)
Zawar Farid
11* (12)
Bowler
Aryaman Sunil
17/0 (2)
Janak Prakash
21/1 (2.2)
No run.
1 run, played towards mid on.
1 run, played towards third man.
Bye.
No run.
No run.
No run.
1 run, played towards covers.
Four! Played towards third man.
2 runs, played towards fine leg.
1 run, played towards square leg.
2 runs, played towards point.
2 runs, played towards covers.
2 runs, played towards covers.
2 runs, played towards covers.
1 run, played towards mid off.
1 run, played towards mid off.
1 run, played towards mid on.
Six! Played towards mid wicket.
2 runs, played towards third man.