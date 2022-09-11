As Pakistan and Sri Lanka faced off in the Asia Cup final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, some Indian fans claimed that they were turned away at the gates. One fan even alleged that cops were pushing fans away saying they could not enter in Indian team jerseys. The Twitter handle of 'The Bharat Army' shared a video of fans narrating the ordeal that they faced. "SHOCKING TREATMENT as The Bharat Army and other Indian Cricket Fans told they can not enter the stadium wearing 'India jerseys'!" the fan group tweeted.

"The @icc & @ACCMedia1 we urge you to investigate as our members travelled all they way from India to watch the #AsiaCup2022 and have been told they can't enter the stadium by local officials and the police! Absolutely shocking treatment!" The Bharat Army wrote in a follow-up tweet.

In the video, shared from outside the ground, one fan explains how "the issue is, as an Indian fan, we were not allowed inside the stadium."

"We were literally asked to leave because we were wearing Indian jerseys," he said.

"Cops were pushing us saying 'India go out, go back. Don't wear this jersey,'" another fan revealed.

They also revealed that there was no such directive mentioned on the website or on mail to the ticket-holders.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to field in the final.

Sri Lanka are chasing their sixth Asia Cup title, while Pakistan are looking to win their third.