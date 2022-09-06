Pakistan defeated India by 5 wickets in the Super 4 encounter of the Asia Cup and that has put Rohit Sharma's team in a tricky situation as they now need to beat Sri Lanka and Afghanistan to ensure they reach the final. India will also have to keep in mind their net run rate as Sri Lanka's big win over Afghanistan has put them in a good position. India take on Sri Lanka in a must-win match on Tuesday.

Speaking about India's chances of progressing, former India opener and batting great Virender Sehwag said that India are in a tight spot.

“If India lose another match by chance, they will be out of the tournament. Pakistan have the advantage because if they lose one match and win another, their net run rate will take them to the final as they have lost one match and won two. India have lost one and if they lose another, they are out. So pressure is on India,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

He further added that this could very well be Pakistan's year as Babar Azam's team look in good shape after their win over India.

“Pakistan will play in the final after a long time and have also beaten India after a long time in the Asia Cup. This could also be Pakistan's year,” he added.

Pakistan last won the tournament in 2012 and have won the continental tournament only twice.

India lead the way with 7 crowns while Sri Lanka have won the tournament 5 times.