Asia Cup 2022 saw a thrilling encounter between India and Hong Kong on Wednesday, where the Rohit Sharma-led side registered a 40-run victory and secured their place in Super 4 stage. On Thursday, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be squaring off against each other in the final Asia Cup Group B clash at Dubai International Stadium. Both the teams began their respective campaigns with a loss against Afghanistan and will now be aiming for their first win. The winner of today's clash will be sealing their Super 4 spot. It will be interesting to see that which side will taste their first win of the tournament.

When will Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2022 Group B match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2022 Group B match will be played on Thursday, September 1.

Where will Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2022 Group B match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2022 Group B match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

What time will Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2022 Group B match start?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2022 Group B match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2022 Group B match?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2022 Group B match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2022 Group B match be available for streaming?

Promoted

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2022 Group B match will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)