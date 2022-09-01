Asia Cup 2022, SL vs Ban: Live Updates: Chamika Karunaratne dismissed Mushfiqur Rahim, who got caught by Sri Lanka got a sigh of relief after spinner Wanindu Hasaranga dismissed the dangerous looking, Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 38 runs. Currently, Sri Lanka's score read at 59/2 after 7.0 overs. Earlier, Miraz had smashed 30 runs off 19 balls, and 17 runs in the 5th over, bowled by debutant Asitha Fernando. Fernando provided Sri Lanka with the first breakthrough as he dismissed Sabbir Rahman. The batter departed after scoring five runs, and team's total read at 29/1 after 4.0 overs. Both the teams faced a defeat against Afghanistan in their opening clash, and will now look to clinch their first win. The winner of today's clash will also be securing their spot in the Super 4 stage. (Live Scorecard)

Sri Lanka's Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando

Bangladesh's Playing XI: Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain

Here are the Live Updates from the Asia Cup 2022, Group B match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh from the Dubai International Stadium