Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2022 Live Updates: Chamika Karunaratne Removes Mushfiqur Rahim, Banglaodesh Go 3 Down
SL vs BAN Score Updates, Asia Cup 2022: The winner of today's clash will also be securing their spot in the Super 4 stage.
Asia Cup 2022, SL vs Ban: Live Updates: Chamika Karunaratne dismissed Mushfiqur Rahim, who got caught by Sri Lanka got a sigh of relief after spinner Wanindu Hasaranga dismissed the dangerous looking, Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 38 runs. Currently, Sri Lanka's score read at 59/2 after 7.0 overs. Earlier, Miraz had smashed 30 runs off 19 balls, and 17 runs in the 5th over, bowled by debutant Asitha Fernando. Fernando provided Sri Lanka with the first breakthrough as he dismissed Sabbir Rahman. The batter departed after scoring five runs, and team's total read at 29/1 after 4.0 overs. Both the teams faced a defeat against Afghanistan in their opening clash, and will now look to clinch their first win. The winner of today's clash will also be securing their spot in the Super 4 stage. (Live Scorecard)
Sri Lanka's Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando
Bangladesh's Playing XI: Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain
Here are the Live Updates from the Asia Cup 2022, Group B match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh from the Dubai International Stadium
- 20:14 (IST)SL vs Ban: Bangladesh 59/2 after 7.0 oversWanindu Hasaranga dismissed Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 38 runs, and Sri Lanka's current score is 59/2, after 7.0 overs.
- 20:07 (IST)SL vs BAN: Bowled himHasaranga strikes! Cleans up Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who was looking dangerous. Big wicket for Sri Lanka
- 20:05 (IST)SL vs BAN: OutEdged and taken! Sabbir goes for the slog again but he misses. Only gets a thick edge behind to the keepers