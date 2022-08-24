Story ProgressBack to home
Singapore vs Kuwait, Asia Cup Qualifier Live Updates And Live Score
Singapore vs Kuwait, Asia Cup Qualifier Live Updates: Singapore have chosen to bat
Singapore vs Kuwait, Asia Cup Qualifier Live Updates And Live Score© Twitter
Singapore vs Kuwait, Asia Cup Qualifier Live Updates: Singapore face Kuwait in Match No 5 of the Asia Cup qualifiers on Wednesday at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman. So Far, Singapore on the other hand, are yet to register their first win of the tournament, as they have lost their opening games against Hong Kong and UAE. It will be interesting to see whether the clash against Kuwait will bring good results for Singapore or not. Kuwait, on the other hand, have played two matches and won one out of them, where they defeated UAE. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live updates of the Asia Cup Qualifier between Singapore and Kuwait:
Match 5, Asia Cup Qualifier, 2022, Aug 24, 2022
Play In Progress
SIN
81/6 (14.5)
KUW
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman
Singapore won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 5.46
% chance to win
KUW 54%
SIN 46%
Batsman
Janak Prakash
19 (20)
Vinoth Baskaran
2* (2)
Bowler
Mohammed Shafeeq
17/0 (2.5)
Shiraz Khan
13/2 (2)
Sri Lanka vs Kuwait, Asia Cup Live Score
No run, played towards mid on.
1 run, played towards covers.
1 run, played towards point.
OUT! That's grabbed by the fielder.
No run.
Four! Played towards mid off.
1 run, played towards covers.
No run, played towards mid off.
No run, played towards covers.
1 run, played towards point.
1 run, played towards square leg.
1 run, played towards covers.
No run, played towards covers.
Six! Played towards mid wicket.
No run, played towards point.
OUT! The batter has missed the ball and is hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for LBW and it is given.
No run, played towards mid wicket.
1 run, played towards covers.
No run.
1 run, played towards mid off.