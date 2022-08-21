Pakistan were dealt a huge blow ahead of the Asia Cup as their star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was ruled out of the tournament with injury. The Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday announced that Shaheen Afridi has been advised 4-6 weeks of rest to recover from a knee injury, which means he won't be able to take part in the Asia Cup, which begins next week. Pakistan's first match of the tournament is against arch-rivals India on Sunday and iconic former pacer Waqar Younis said that Shaheen's absence will be a "big relief" for India's top order.

"Shaheen's injury Big relief for the Indian top order batsmen," Waqar Younis tweeted. "Sad we won't be seeing him in #AsiaCup2022 Get fit soon Champ."

Shaheen is known to be especially lethal with the new ball and was the prime architect of Pakistan's win against India in the 2021 T20 World Cup as he sent both openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul packing in his opening spell.

He even came back to dismiss Virat Kohli at the death.

"I have spoken with Shaheen and he is understandably upset with the news, but he is brave young man who has vowed to come back strongly to serve his country and teamm" PCB's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Najeebullah Soomro was quoted as saying in an official statement.

Pakistan are yet to announce a replacement for Shaheen Afridi in their Asia Cup squad.