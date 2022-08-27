The Asia Cup starts later on Saturday with Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan in Dubai. However, all eyes will be on the blockbuster clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on Sunday. Ahead of the match, India captain Rohit Sharma and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam came face to face. In a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board, Rohit and Babar can be seen having a lengthy chat. Both skippers could be seen all smiles as they chatted away.

Both PCB and BCCI had earlier posted videos of players from both camps having a healthy conversation before taking the field on Sunday.

Virat Kohli had also caught up with Babar, and both star batters had a brief chat.

Going by recent form, Babar is one of the top batters in the world, whereas Kohli has struggled of late. Comparisons between the two had started long back and now it has gathered steam.

The India-Pakistan match will be Virat's 100th in the shortest format.

Notably, the 33-year-old will become the first Indian player to have played 100 or more games in all three formats.

Promoted

So far, Virat has represented Team India in 99 T20I games across which he has scored 3,308 runs at an average of 50.12. His best individual score for India in this format is 94 and he has scored 30 half-centuries in this format.

This year, Virat has played only four T20Is for his side, across which he has scored 81 runs at a subpar average of 20.25. His best score in the format this year is 52.