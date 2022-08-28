The Sunday's Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan, is the most awaited one as both the arch-rivals will be squaring off against each other. As India will look to avenge their 2021 T20 World Cup defeat, the Babar Azam-led side will look to continue their brilliant form. The match will be an interesting encounter as it will be India batter Virat Kohli's 100 T20I match. Apart from this, India skipper Rohit Sharma will be looking forward to achieving the feat of becoming the highest T20I run-scorer.

Currently, New Zealand opening batter Martin Guptill is the leading T20I run-scorer with a total of 3,497 runs and the Indian skipper is at the second place with 3,487 runs. Rohit now needs to score just 10 runs to become the highest T20I run-scorer in the world.

Virat Kohli is at the third spot in the list with 3,308 runs in 99 games.

Earlier on the eve of the clash against Pakistan, Rohit attended a pre-match press conference and was asked about India's opening combination for the much-awaited clash.

"You can see yourselves after the toss tomorrow. Let us also keep some secrets," he said, drawing some laughs from those present.

"See, our team has decided, we have decided to try some things. Some things will work, some won't. But there is no harm in trying. Only after trying do you get answers. If you don't try, then you won't get answers," Rohit said.

"So whenever we get the opportunity, we definitely try some new combinations. But as far as team combinations are concerned, as I said you'll only find out tomorrow. But our team has decided that we will keep trying new things. And if in that process, we face some difficulties, we still don't have a problem with that," he continued.