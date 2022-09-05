Young left-arm paceman Arshdeep Singh had a moment to forget in the crucial Asia Cup Super 4 clash against Pakistan, as he dropped an easy catch in the 18th over. The dropped catch gave Asif Ali, batting at 0 at that time, a reprieve and he went on to his two boundaries and a six in the remaining two overs to help Pakistan overhaul India's total of 181 runs.

Arshdeep though made valiant comeback as he bowled a splendid final over and kept India in the hunt till the penultimate ball. But the youngster has since been trolled mercilessly by fans for that dropped catch.

Several former Indian cricketers have come out in support of Arshdeep, like Harbhajan Singh and Aakash Chopra, since then. Even Virat Kohli defended the youngster in the post match press conference.

Now, former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez has come out in support of the youngster and asked fans to not "humiliate" the youngster as anyone could make mistakes.

My request to all Indian team fans. In sports we make mistakes as we r human. Please don't humiliate anyone on these mistakes. @arshdeepsinghh — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) September 4, 2022

India now have to win both their remaining Super 4 matches against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan to keep their hopes of qualifying for the Asia Cup final alive.