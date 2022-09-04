Suryakumar Yadav has been in great form of late. The middle-order batter scored 68* off just 26 balls in India's last group stage match in the Asia Cup 2022 and was need the 'Player of the Match.' As the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team gears up to face Pakistan cricket team once again in the Asia Cup on Sunday, all eyes would be on Suryakumar's performance. With the Indian top-three yet to fire, Suryakumar's performance attains extra importance.

Ahead of the Super 4 clash against Pakistan, Suryakumar gave his take on the match

"Obviously, when I was growing up, there have been lots of talks regarding the India-Pakistan game and people say it's the greatest rivalry, but when I or anyone go on the ground, it's like we are playing just another game. When we enter the field, all our preparations, all our routines, what we have been doing for any other game, it just reflects on the ground. So, when I go on the ground, it's all the same. I don't think what rivalry has been happening and what the expectations from outside etc. are. So, I just try to stay in my zone and play the game," he said on Star Sports.

The batter also gave an insight on his mental preparation before games. "For me, I think my preparations have always been on top. What I have done in the last three-four years with my game; go sit in the room and watch my batting again and again. Just try and stay one step ahead of any other team. So, I feel that the preparations have always been on top, and these things have helped me till now and I will follow that again and again," he said.