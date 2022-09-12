Pakistan tasted a second straight humbling at the hands of Sri Lanka and this time it was in the final of Asia Cup 2022. Babar Azam's team failed to drive home the advantage in the summit clash in Dubai despite winning the toss and having the Lankans tottering at 67/5 after the first 10 overs. Bhanuka Rajapaksa slammed an unbeaten 71 to guide the Lankans to 170/6. After that the Sri Lankan bowlers bowled out Pakistan for 147 to script a great win.

This was Sri Lanka's sixth Asia Cup title. Pakistan's capitulation against Lankans in both the final and the Super 4 clash left Pakistani fans distressed and sad.

After the final got over, an Indian journalist asked Ramiz Raja to give a message to the fans after the loss.

Watch Video: Ramiz Raja Gets Angry At Indian Journalist

Reaction of PCB chairman Ramiz Raja after Pakistan lose Asia Cup 2022 and looked at the reply of PCB chairman on Journalist. pic.twitter.com/3u8TLdxYNm — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) September 11, 2022

This left the PCB chief fuming as he asked the journalist whether he was from India and also hinted that the Indian fans would be happy at the outcome of the final.

The journalist replied by saying that he was not and that he was asking a genuine question. After this a clearly rattled Ramiz walked off and also tried to remove the journalist's phone.

The journalist later took to Twitter and asked why Ramiz tried to snatch his phone, "that's not right Mr Chairman Taking my phone was not right," the journalist wrote

There has been no response from Ramiz Raja or from the Pakistan Cricket Board on this yet.