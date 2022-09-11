Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022 Final, Live Updates: Pakistan and Sri Lanka are going up against each other to claim the prestigious title of Asia Cup 2022. In the group stage of the tournament, both the teams lost one game out of three and in the Super 4 stage, they paved their way into the final after defeating India and Afghanistan. Recently on Friday, Sri Lanka thrashed Pakistan by five wickets in the last Super 4 match. Since the emergence of Asia Cup in 1984, Sri Lanka have won the title five times, while Pakistan have claimed it twice. It will be interesting to see that which side will prevail over the other to claim the ultimate title. (Live Scorecard)

Asia Cup Final Live Score Updates Between Pakistan and Sri Lanka straight from Dubai International Stadium.

Pakistan's Probable XI: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

Sri Lanka's Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka/Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan/Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka