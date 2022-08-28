Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman showed great sportsman spirit as decided to walk off after edging a delivery from Avesh Khan to the wicket-keeper in the high voltage Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. Pakistan had already lost the wicket of captain Babar Azam early and Fakhar looked in good touch before edging a short delivery to Karthik in the last over of the powerplay.

Neither Karthik, nor Avesh, the bowler, appealed as the edge was very faint. Fakhar though took the walk and umpire raised his finger with Pakistan losing its second wicket for 42 runs as he departed for 10 off 6 deliveries.

Fakhar's decision earned him a lot of praise from fans on Twitter. Here are some of the reaction.

A laudable gesture from the Pakistan batter 👏 #INDvPAK | Details 👇 https://t.co/MKuNRcuCEp — ICC (@ICC) August 28, 2022

Many batters would have just stood there and pretended they didn't edge it and hope that the opposition don't appeal - but that was fantastic sportsmanship from Fakhar Zaman #INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2022 — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) August 28, 2022

🫡🫡 Fakhar Zaman has set a high level standards of sportsman spirit by walking over to pavillion despite no appeal from India. You can hardly expect such sort of sportsman spirit in India and Pakistan encounter. #INDvPAK — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) August 28, 2022

babar azam and fakhar zaman in the dressing room pic.twitter.com/4MsMHetn6V — vipin (@djfrankkie) August 28, 2022

Promoted