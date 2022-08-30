Cricketers, that too from the Indian team, often have to go through intense scrutiny on social media. Their success is celebrated wildly while their failures are criticised quite strongly. Sometimes false rumours do the rounds regarding their private lives too. Talking about the rumours that keeping surfacing about him on the internet, Indian cricket team allrounder Ravindra Jadeja had a hilarious incident to narrate.

"You are talking about me not being a part of the T20 World Cup squad, this is nothing. I had once read that I have died (laughs). I do not think about all this, I just look to give my best. You just need to practice and improve and this is the key to success," Jadeja said in a press conference on Tuesday.

Ravindra Jadeja is currently playing in the Asia Cup where India beat Pakistan in their first match on Sunday. They will next face Hong Kong on Wednesday.

In the game against Pakistan, Hardik Pandya produced a special all-round effort as India held nerves to pull off an exciting five-wicket win. Hardik (3/25 in 4 overs) showed his high value under extreme pressure as his well-directed short balls helped India bowl out Pakistan for 147.

It should have been straight forward chase but India's experienced top-three faltered, putting extra pressure on the middle order.

Hardik (33 not out off 17) and Ravindra Jadeja (35 off 29) then shared a 52-run stand to take India on the cusp of of a famous win. The star all-rounder's three fours off Haris Rauf off the 19th over effectively sealed the game for India.

With the team needing 6 off three balls, Hardik finished the game with a six off left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz.

The focus was on India's top three going into the tournament and all three -- K L Rahul (0), Rohit Sharma (12 off 18) and Virat Kohli (35 off 34) -- did not have the best of times in the middle.

With PTI inputs