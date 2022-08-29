Sourav Ganguly, the President of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday congratulated Team India on winning against Pakistan in a Group A clash in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. Team India led by Rohit Sharma defeated their arch-rivals by five wickets as they chased down 148 with 2 balls to spare. Hardik Pandya was the star of the show as he played an unbeaten knock of 33 off just 17 balls.

"Good result for india to start off..lot of composure in a tight situation ..@bcci @ImRo45," tweeted Ganguly.

Life came full circle for Hardik Pandya at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday as he went on to play a match-winning knock against Pakistan, the same opponent, against whom he had gotten injured in 2018 during the Asia Cup and was forced to miss almost three years of cricket action.

On Sunday, the all-rounder brought his A-game to the middle as he took three wickets before scoring a quickfire 33 to help India defeat Pakistan by five wickets. This knock helped the Rohit Sharma-led side chase down 148 with two balls to spare.

In a video shared on the official website of BCCI, Hardik can be seen chatting with Ravindra Jadeja, and he speaks about how he had gotten injured in 2018.

"I was remembering it all. I was stretchered off at the same venue against the same opponent in the 2018 Asia Cup. You feel a sense of achievement because the things that have happened in the past, today I got an opportunity. The journey is beautiful. The fruits of our journey come to us, but behind the scenes, a lot of people do not get credit who walk along with us," said Hardik.

India were in a spot of bother during their chase of 148, and it was then that Hardik joined hands with Ravindra Jadeja to form a 52-run stand for the fifth wicket. Jadeja perished after scoring 35, but Hardik ensured that the side walks away with a victory.

