23-year-old pacer Arshdeep Singh was subjected to severe criticism on social media after he dropped a catch during the Asia Cup Super 4 match against Pakistan on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. Rohit Sharma-led Team India lost the match by five wickets and after that, Arshdeep is being attacked by trolls on social media. However, the pacer has told his parents that he is laughing at the tweets he is reading on the internet and he is only going to take positives out of it.

"Arshdeep had taken all the criticism on the chin and was upbeat. “His exact words were, ‘I am laughing at all these tweets and messages. I am only going to take positives from it. This incident has only given me more confidence',” Darshan, Arshdeep's father told the Indian Express newspaper.

“Arshdeep told us that the whole Indian team is supporting him,” said his mother Baljeet. t

The biggest talking point of the game between India and Pakistan came in the 18th over of Pakistan's innings as young seamer Arshdeep Singh dropped a relatively easy chance off the bowling of Ravi Bishnoi and Asif Ali got a reprieve. Arshdeep then came on to bowl the final over, but he was not able to defend seven runs, and in the end, Pakistan walked away with a victory.

“As a parent, it feels really bad. He is only 23. I don't want to say much about trolls. You can't shut everyone's mouth. Without fans, there is no game. There are some who stand by you no matter what and others who can't digest a single loss. But at the end of the day, only one team can win,” said Arshdeep's father Darshan.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, India batter Virat Kohli showed his support for Arshdeep, saying mistakes can happen from anyone in high-pressure games: "Anyone can commit the mistake, the situation was tight. It was a high-pressure game and mistakes can happen. I still remember I was playing my first Champions Trophy and the match was against Pakistan, I had played a very bad shot against Shahid Afridi."

"I was watching the ceiling till 5 am, I was not able to sleep and I thought my career is over but these things are natural. Seniors players get around you, there is a good team environment right now, I give the credit to the captain and coach. The players learn from their mistakes. So one must accept his mistake, address it and look forward to being in that pressure situation once again," he added.