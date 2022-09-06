Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022, LIVE Updates: Rohit Sharma-Led India Face Sri Lanka In Crucial Super 4 Match
India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022, LIVE Updates: India play agianst Sri Lanka in their second game of the Super 4 stage on Tuesday. The match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is a crucial game for Rohit Sharma and company, given they have already lost their opening match to Pakistan. A defeat would more or less knock India out of the tournament as they will then have to rely on a lot of permutations and combinations for final match berth. On the other hand, Sri Lanka come to this game after registering a thrilling four-wicket win over Afghanistan last week. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Super Four - Match 3, Asia Cup, 2022, Sep 06, 2022
IND
SL
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
- 17:53 (IST)IND vs SL: Strong chance For Sri LankaAfter losing their first game against Afghanistan, Sri Lanka made a massive comeback with great wins over Bangladesh and Afghanistan. They will look to continue their winning momentum, in order to make it to the finals of the Asia Cup 2022.
- 17:25 (IST)Asia Cup 2022: A crucial Game for IndiaIndia have already lost their Super 4 opener to Pakistan. If they lose another game, they will be more or less out of the final match race.
- 17:20 (IST)IND vs SL: India's predicted XIWill India make any changes in the squad? If yes, who will make way for whom? Check our prediction on what could be India's playing XI against Sri Lanka. CLICK HERE
- 16:42 (IST)India vs Sri Lanka: Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of Asia Cup match between India and Sri Lanka. You will get all the updates related to the game here. Stay connected!
