India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022, LIVE Updates: India play agianst Sri Lanka in their second game of the Super 4 stage on Tuesday. The match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is a crucial game for Rohit Sharma and company, given they have already lost their opening match to Pakistan. A defeat would more or less knock India out of the tournament as they will then have to rely on a lot of permutations and combinations for final match berth. On the other hand, Sri Lanka come to this game after registering a thrilling four-wicket win over Afghanistan last week. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Asia Cup Live Score Updates Between India and Sri Lanka straight from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai