India faced an early blow during their Super 4 clash against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, at Dubai International Stadium, after they lost two back-to-back wickets of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli. Put in to bat first, India had the worst start possible with Rahul getting dismissed LBW by Maheesh Theekshana in the second over of the innings, with team's score at 11/1. But the thing which disappointed the fans more was the dismissal of India star batter Virat Kohli, who was clean bowled for a duck by Dilshan Madushanka in the third over, leaving Team India struggling at 13/2.

Kohli, who had earlier showcased his vintage form during the clash against Pakistan with his knock of 60 runs off 44 balls, completely failed to judge Madhushanka's delivery and lost his stumps while attempting a cross batted stroke of a good length delivery, that moved slightly after pitching.

Watch the video of Virat Kohli's dismissal here:

India were put in to bat by Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka after winning the toss. Rohit Sharma said that he would have also wanted to bowl first. It is going to be a big challenge for Rohit and his team to make a comeback from these early setbacks.

India included all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin in the playing XI in place of Ravi Bishnoi.