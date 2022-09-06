India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022, Highlights: Sri Lanka defeated India by 6 wickets in the Super 4 match. Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Dasun Shanaka kept Sri Lanka ahead in the hunt towards the end to take them through. Earlier, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin brought India back in the game. While Chahal has claimed three wickets so far, Ashwin has got one wicket. This happened after the opening partnership between Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka kept India at bay for long. India posted 173 for 8 on the board, thanks to Rohit Sharma's 72-run knock off 41 balls. Rohit Sharma's blazing fifty laid a solid platform for India but the side failed to make most of it as Sri Lanka chipped in with wickets at regular intervals after the departure of the Indian skipper. Rohit Sharma first raced to his 28th T20I fifty in only 32 balls and then ran amok to tear apart the Sri Lankan bowlers before the latter bounced back in unison. Dilshan Madushanka claimed three wickets, while Chamika Karunaratne and Dasun Shanaka claimed two wickets apiece. Sri Lanka captain Shanaka had won the toss and opted to bowl first in the Super 4 tie of the ongoing Asia Cup. (SCORECARD)

India's Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Sri Lanka's Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

Asia Cup Highlights from match between India and Sri Lanka, straight from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai