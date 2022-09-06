India vs Sri Lanka Highlights: Sri Lanka Beat India By 6 Wickets, Rohit Sharma-Led Team India On Brink Of Ouster
Ind vs SL Highlights: Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Dasun Shanaka helped Sri Lanka chase down 174-run target
India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022, Highlights: Sri Lanka defeated India by 6 wickets in the Super 4 match. Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Dasun Shanaka kept Sri Lanka ahead in the hunt towards the end to take them through. Earlier, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin brought India back in the game. While Chahal has claimed three wickets so far, Ashwin has got one wicket. This happened after the opening partnership between Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka kept India at bay for long. India posted 173 for 8 on the board, thanks to Rohit Sharma's 72-run knock off 41 balls. Rohit Sharma's blazing fifty laid a solid platform for India but the side failed to make most of it as Sri Lanka chipped in with wickets at regular intervals after the departure of the Indian skipper. Rohit Sharma first raced to his 28th T20I fifty in only 32 balls and then ran amok to tear apart the Sri Lankan bowlers before the latter bounced back in unison. Dilshan Madushanka claimed three wickets, while Chamika Karunaratne and Dasun Shanaka claimed two wickets apiece. Sri Lanka captain Shanaka had won the toss and opted to bowl first in the Super 4 tie of the ongoing Asia Cup. (SCORECARD)
India's Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
Sri Lanka's Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka
Asia Cup Highlights from match between India and Sri Lanka, straight from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
- 23:20 (IST)India vs Sri Lanka: What happened on the penultimate ball?Arshdeep Singh had beaten Shanaka yet the Sri Lankan batters managed to take a couple as Pant failed to hit the stumps before Arshdeep, who received Pant's throw, tried to run out Shanaka at the other end but his throw also missed the stumps and the batters completed the second run as well.
- 23:16 (IST)Live Score: Sri Lanka win!!!Sri Lanka have won the game by 6 wickets.SL 174/4 (19.5)
- 23:14 (IST)Live Score: Sri Lanka need 2 in 2 ballsDo we have a game here? Sri Lanka are still not through. They need 2 in 2 balls.SL 172/4 (19.4)
- 23:13 (IST)India vs Sri Lanka: Good running! SL need 3 in 3 ballsThe duo of Rajapaksa and Shanaka steal a double and Sri Lanka need only 4 to win in as many balls. This is their game to lose from here.SL 171/4 (19.3)
- 23:11 (IST)Live Cricket Score: Superb yorker! SL need 6 in 5 ballsArshdeep has bowled right into the blockhole of Rajapaksa. Can he make the match interesting?SL 168/4 (19.1)
- 23:09 (IST)Live Score: Sri Lanka need 7 in 6 balls14 runs came off Bhuvneshwar Kumar's last over and that leaves only 7 runs to defend for Arshdeep Singh in the final over. Deja vu!SL 167/4 (19)
- 23:07 (IST)India vs Sri Lanka: FOUR!This is poor bowling from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He became too much predictable. Shanaka knew he is going to get a fuller ball on the off side and was ready for it. Bhuvi bowled a full toss and made the batter's work easy.SL 161/4 (18.3)
- 23:04 (IST)Live Score: Sri Lanka need 21 in 12A 12-run over from Hardik Pandya and this match seems to be tilted in favour of Sri Lanka now. They need 21 more in 12 balls. Bhuvneshwar will bowl the 19th over. Here we go!SL 153/4 (18)
- 23:02 (IST)Live Cricket Score: SIX!A short ball from Hardik on the body of Shanaka and the Sri Lankan skipper pulled it for a six over fine leg.SL 152/4 (17.5)
- 23:01 (IST)India vs Sri Lanka: Lucky boundary!Dasun Shanaka got an edge on the ball of Hardik Pandya but the ball flew to the right of wicketkeeper Pant for a four. Sri Lanka need 28 in 15.SL 146/4 (17.3)
- 22:59 (IST)Live Score: Sri Lanka need 33 in 18Ladies and gentlemen, here is another Asia Cup thriller for you. Sri Lanka need 33 in 18 balls. One might say that they have 6 wickets in hand and therefore they hold an edge, but India have made a good comeback in recent overs and that keeps alive them in the game.SL 141/4 (17)
- 22:54 (IST)India vs Sri Lanka Score: FOUR!Dasun Shanaka hits a four and Sri Lanka now need 37 more to win off 22 balls.SL 137/4 (16.2)
- 22:52 (IST)Live Cricket Score: Sri Lanka need 42 in 24This match is going down to the wire. Sri Lanka need 10.5 runs per over from here.SL 132/4 (16)
- 22:49 (IST)Cricket Score: SIX!Rajapaksa hits second six in his five-ball innings. He is not afraid of taking on the Indian spinners and is getting the rewards for his courage. Sri Lanka need 47 more in 28.SL 127/4 (15.2)
- 22:46 (IST)Cricket Score: SIX!Chahal invited Rajapaksa to go down town taking him towards the longer side of the boundary but the southpaw cleared the ropes with ease for a six.SL 120/4 (15)
- 22:43 (IST)India vs Sri Lanka Score: WICKET! Mendis departs for 57Kusal Mendis has been trapped in front of the stumps by Yuzvendra Chahal. The umpire raised his finger but the batter decided to go upstairs to waste a review.SL 110/4 (14.1)
- 22:39 (IST)India vs Sri Lanka: WICKET! Gunathilaka is goneAshwin has dismissed Danushka Gunathilaka and look at Virat Kohli, he is roaring and running on the ground, he knows the value of this wicket. Gunathilaka hit the ball straight into the hands of the long-off fielder.SL 110/3 (13.5)
- 22:34 (IST)India vs Sri Lanka: Fifty for Kusal Mendis!A beautiful upper-cut from Kusal Mendis for a four and with it, he races to his fifty. Mendis is Sri Lanka's key from here on and it will be really interesting to see how he shapes his innings from here.SL 104/2 (12.4)
- 22:28 (IST)India vs Sri Lanka Score: WICKET! India are back in the gameChahal has struck again! He has got the wicket of new batter Charith Asalanka. The game is on!SL 97/2 (11.4)
- 22:25 (IST)India vs Sri Lanka Score: WICKET! Nissanka falls on 52Chahal has got the wicket of Pathum Nissanka. The batter played a reverse-sweep directly into the hands of Rohit Sharma at backward point.SL 97/1 (11.1)
- 22:17 (IST)Cricket Score: Fifty for Nissanka!A single and that's the fifty for Pathum Nissanka. He gets there in only 33 balls. What an innings this has been from the right-handed batter!SL 88/0 (9.3)
- 22:13 (IST)India vs Sri Lanka Live: SIX!It's raining boundaries at the moment. Nissanka has played a superb sweep for a six.SL 82/0 (8.3)
- 22:09 (IST)Ind vs SL: SIX!Oh! That's a beautiful inside out shot from Kusal Mendis for a six over extra cover.SL 70/0 (7.2)
- 22:08 (IST)Live Cricket Score: Ashwin comes into attackThis is the 8th over and India have introduced the fifth bowler. This tells you how ruthless the Sri Lakan openers have been so far in this innings.SL 63/0 (7)
- 22:01 (IST)India vs Sri Lanka Live: SIX!This is some quality attack from Sri Lanka. Kusal Mendis danced down the track to Chahal and slammed him for a six over long-off.SL 56/0 (5.4)
- 22:00 (IST)Asia Cup 2022: FOUR!Take it! No significant turn from Chahal and Nissanka slammed it for a four on the off side.SL 49/0 (5.1)
- 21:58 (IST)India vs Sri Lanka Live: SIX!This is superb batting from Sri Lanka. Their openers are targetting Arshdeep Singh and have been successful thus far. This time, Kusal Mendis hits a six over deep mid-wicket.SL 43/0 (4.5)
- 21:57 (IST)Asia Cup 2022: FOUR!Nissanka has hit a four towards long-off and this is the second boundary of Arshdeep Singh's ongoing second over.SL 36/0 (4.3)
- 21:51 (IST)India vs Sri Lanka Live: SIX!In the slot from Hardik Pandya and Pathum Nissanka has slammed it down the ground for a six.SL 23/0 (3.2)
- 21:48 (IST)Asia Cup 2022: FOUR!After edging the ball a couple of times, Pathum Nissanka finally gets one from the middle of his bat. He played a lofted shot over mid-off for a four.SL 16/0 (2.4)
- 21:46 (IST)Asia Cup 2022: FOUR!Arshdeep Singh tried to follow Pathum Nissanka but the ball went too much on the leg side and Nissanka comfortably hit it for a four towards fine leg.SL 9/0 (2)
- 21:41 (IST)India vs Sri Lanka Live: Second innings underwayOnly one run came off the first over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Pathum Nissanka played all of them, while Kusal Mendis remained at the other end.SL 1/0 (1)
- 21:28 (IST)Asia Cup 2022: India post 173/8A couple of runs come on the last ball and India have set a 174-run target for Sri Lanka.IND 173/8 (20)
- 21:26 (IST)India vs Sri Lanka Live: SIX!That has come from the middle of Ashwin's bat. It was in the slot and Ashwin made sure he sends it into the stands. India cross 170-run mark.IND 171/8 (19.5)
- 21:24 (IST)Asia Cup 2022: WICKET!Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been cleaned up by Chamika Karunaratne.IND 164/8 (19.3)
- 21:19 (IST)IND vs SL Live Score: WICKET!Another one bites the dust! Rishabh Pant departs for 17 runs and this is the second wicket for Madushanka in his ongoing last over. This is a brilliant comeback from Sri Lanka!IND 160/7 (18.4)
- 21:16 (IST)Asia Cup 2022: WICKET! Hooda has been cleaned upDeepak Hooda has been bowled by Dilshan Madushanka for three runs off 4 balls. Hooda went across the stumps to create some room for himself on the leg side, but Madushanka rattled the stumps to end his innings.IND 157/6 (18.1)
- 21:10 (IST)IND vs SL Live Score: No-ball!Dasun Shanaka got the wicket of Deepak Hooda but the bouncer eventually turned out to be a no-ball and Hooda got a reprieve.IND 151/5 (17.3)
- 21:08 (IST)India vs Sri Lanka Live: Hardik is out!Hardik Pandya holes one out to fielder at deep and departs for 17 off 13 balls. Dasun Shanaka gets his man and India are five down.IND 149/5 (17.3)
- 21:04 (IST)Asia Cup 2022: SIX!What a shot this is from Hardik Pandya! He create room for himself and lofted Dasun Shanaka's delivery over long-off for a six.IND 146/4 (17.1)