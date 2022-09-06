India batter KL Rahul had another disappointing day with the bat during the Super 4 Asia Cup clash against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, at Dubai International Stadium. The opener once again failed to register a big score as he was dismissed LBW by Maheesh Theekshana in the second over of the innings, with team's score at 11/1. Rahul, whose form has been a major topic of concern for some time, failed to answer his critics yet again.

He had started the tournament with a duck against Pakistan and followed it up with an unusually slow knock against Hong Kong. He showed good intent against Pakistan in the Super 4 clash but has failed to register a single fifty in 4 knocks in the tournament.

This left fans fuming and they took to social media platform Twitter to share their frustration in form of tweets and memes.

Here are some of them

Dear BCCI Selectors, please think about us fans we are tired of seeing off the mark performance of team india because of a particular player who has shown his incapability many times, we request you to drop that player as there are 1000s player better then him.

KL Rahul. — Passionate Fan (@Cricupdatesfast) September 6, 2022

KL Rahul departs for just 6. India one down for 11. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 6, 2022

If getting out early was a sport,



KL Rahul in Asia Cup so far: pic.twitter.com/4lxQeGZdp1 — jyots (@jyotat0) September 6, 2022

Last 12 T20i Innings Of KL Rahul (Excluding Namibia and Scotland)



0(2)

1(4)

0(6)

0(4)

14(17)

3(8)

18(16)

15(14)

65(49)

0(1)

36(39)

28(20)

6(7)



To make it worse he will be picked as Vice captain in the upcoming World Cup.#INDvsSL #AsiaCupT20 #AsiaCup2022 #INDvsPAK2022 pic.twitter.com/nOMIUtTq0v — Anurag 🇮🇳 ™ (@RightGaps) September 6, 2022

Scenes after today's match if KL rahul tries to meet aathiya.. 😁 pic.twitter.com/s26KngAbsk — Jo Kar (@i_am_gustakh) September 6, 2022

Professor Jadhav promoted our very own consistent Sir KL to the LORD KL RAHUL🔥🔥 #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/rr0p6Zmzei — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) September 6, 2022

