India were knocked out of the Asia Cup after losing back-to-back Super 4 matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. In both games, India were put in to bat and failed to defend their totals. Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter after India's defeat to Sri Lanka in Dubai to criticise the team management and question certain exclusions. "Where is Umran malik (150km speed) ? Why Deepak chahar (top quality swing bowler )wasn't there ? Tell me if these guys don't deserve the chances ??" Harbhajan tweeted.

"Why Dinesh Karthik don't get chances consistently?? Disappointing," he added.

Against Pakistan, India had posted 181/7, but the bowlers failed to defend the total as Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz helped their team complete the chase with five wickets to spare.

Then, against Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma led India's batting efforts with a 41-ball 72, but the rest of the order faltered and India could only post 173/8 on the board.

Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka's 97-run opening partnership set up Sri Lanka's chase, and despite them losing four wickets in the space of 13 runs, captain Dasun Shanaka and the experienced Bhanuka Rajapaksa took them over the line with four wickets left in the bag.

India's slim hopes of reaching the final ended when Pakistan beat Afghanistan in a last-over thriller on Wednesday.

India will take on Afghanistan on Thursday in their final match of the tournament.