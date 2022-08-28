The India vs Pakistan encounter in Asia Cup got off to an electrifying start as Bhuvneshwar Kumar sent back the in form opposition captain early. Babar Azam looked in sublime touch as he eased the nerves of the Pakistan dressing room and fans with two sublime straight drives.

But the joy was not going to stay for too long for the 'Men in Green'as Bhuvneshwar surprised the Pakistan captain with a stunning bouncer, close to his eyeline in the third over of the innings.

Babar tried to get out of trouble with an aggressive pull shot but he got a top edge on the fourth delivery of the third over and the ball was pouched safely by Arshdeep Singh as short fine leg.

Watch: Babar Azam Dismissed By Bhuvneshwar Kumar Short Ball

Babar managed to score only 10 runs in 9 deliveries. It was a huge breakthrough for India as Babar had remained unbeaten along with Mohammad Rizwan, during Pakistan's 10-wicket win over India at the same venue last year in the T20 World Cup.

Rizwan has also looked in a bit of difficulty in the early exchanges with the Indian pace duo of Bhuvneshwar and Arshdeep Singh keeping things tight.