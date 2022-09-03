Pakistan seamer Shahnawaz Dahani has been ruled out of the team's Asia Cup Super-4 match against arch-rivals India with a "suspected side strain", the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Saturday. "Shahnawaz Dahani will not be available for Sunday's ACC T20 Asia Cup Super-4 match against India due to a suspected side strain. The injury happened while bowling in the match against Hong Kong in Sharjah on Friday," the PCB said in a statement.

"As is the case with any suspected side strain injury, the medical team will monitor him for the next 48-72 hours, following which they will make decisions, including carrying out a scan and further participation in the tournament," the PCB added.

Pakistan came into the tournament without pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Jr, and Dahani's injury will stretch them thin in the fast-bowling department.

Hasan Ali was brought into the squad and he will likely replace Dahani in Pakistan's playing XI when they take on India at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Dahani had done well against India even as Pakistan went down to the Rohit Sharma-led side in the Group A match last Sunday.

He had scored 16 off just 6 deliveries to help boost their total after a batting collapse and then bowled a neat spell, giving away just 29 runs in his four overs, although he could not bag a wicket.

India had beaten Pakistan by 5 wickets in the group stage encounter.

He went on to return figures of 1/7 in two overs as Pakistan thrashed Hong Kong by 155 runs to seal qualification to the Super-4 stage.

India too suffered an injury blow on Friday, with Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of the remainder of the tournament.