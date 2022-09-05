India and Pakistan matches are always intense pressure games and the side that manages to hold their nerves come out on top. On Sunday, in the Asia Cup Super 4 clash, Babar Azam-led side came out on top against India as they registered a five-wicket win after chasing down a total of 182. Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz were the stars of the show for Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium.

However, the biggest talking point of the game came in the 18th over of Pakistan's innings as young seamer Arshdeep Singh dropped a relatively easy chance off the bowling of Ravi Bishnoi and Asif Ali got a reprieve. Arshdeep then came on to bowl the final over, but he was not able to defend seven runs, and in the end, Pakistan walked away with a victory.

As Arshdeep is being criticised on social media for the dropped catch, there are many who have also come out in support of the young pacer. Boxer Vijender Singh has rallied around Arshdeep, saying "dogs keep barking".

"Koi na @arshdeepsinghh beere kutte bille bhok de rende (Don't worry, Dogs keep on barking)," tweeted Vijender.

Koi na @arshdeepsinghh beere kutte bille bhok de rende #Singhisking — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) September 5, 2022

Speaking at the post-match press conference, India batter Virat Kohli showed his support for Arshdeep, saying mistakes can happen from anyone in high-pressure games: "Anyone can commit the mistake, the situation was tight. It was a high-pressure game and mistakes can happen. I still remember I was playing my first Champions Trophy and the match was against Pakistan, I had played a very bad shot against Shahid Afridi."

"I was watching the ceiling till 5 am, I was not able to sleep and I thought my career is over but these things are natural. Seniors players get around you, there is a good team environment right now, I give the credit to the captain and coach. The players learn from their mistakes. So one must accept his mistake, address it and look forward to being in that pressure situation once again," he added.

