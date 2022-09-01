The Asia Cup 2022 encounter between India and Hong Kong on Wednesday will be a memorable one for many reasons. Starting from Suryakumar Yadav's powerful knock of 62 runs off 28 balls to Virat Kohli's unbeaten 44-ball 59, Indian players displayed some strong performances as they defeated Hong Kong by 40 runs to secure their Super 4 spot. Apart from all this, another thing which won many hearts and left the cricket fans entertained was the sight of Kohli bowling after a hiatus of six years. The star Indian batter took the ball in the 17th over, where he conceded only six runs but went wicketless.

Watch the video of Kohli's bowling here:

It was a delight for the cricket fans to see Kohli bowling as they went on social media to express their delight on the same. A fan wrote, "OKAYYYYY THIS A RARE VIEW HAYEEEEE @imVkohli BOWLING!!!!!"

Another fan wrote, "Presenting you, Virat Kohli The Bowler! Bowling in T20I after 6 long years!"

Presenting you, Virat Kohli The Bowler!

Bowling in T20I after 6 long years!#ViratKohli | #INDvHK pic.twitter.com/AbQ8H4f7D8 — 𝐀𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐲𝐚𝐡 | 𝐯𝐤 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤♥️🫶🏻 (@Aaliya_Zain5) August 31, 2022

"#ViratKohli #KingKohli rolled his arm over for an over. What a run-up and bowling action #ViratKohli𓃵? #INDvHK Wish Rohit and Virat Kohli kept bowling regularly. 6th bowling option wudn't have been a problem all these years in WC," wrote another fan.

#ViratKohli #KingKohli rolled his arm over for an over. What a run-up and bowling action #ViratKohli𓃵? #INDvHK Wish Rohit and Virat Kohli kept bowling regularly. 6th bowling option wudn't have been a problem all these years in WC pic.twitter.com/5NERpTRTP4 — MOHD FUZAIL AHMAD (@mohdfuzailahmad) August 31, 2022

Coming to the match, a brilliant 28-ball 62* from Suryakumar Yadav and an unbeaten 44-ball 59 powered India to a total of 192/2 after Hong Kong put them in to bat.

After a slow start, India looked set for a sub-par total, but Suryakumar upped the ante at the death to help India finish with a flourish. He hit six fours and six sixes - four of which came in the final over.

Hong Kong showed intent with the bat in the Powerplay, but once India's spinners came on, they faded away.

Babar Hayat top-scored for them with a 35-ball 41, while Kinchit Shah made 30 off 28. Hong Kong eventually finished with 152/5.

Hong Kong still have slim hopes of making it to the Super-4 stage of the Asia Cup but they need to beat Pakistan in the final Group A encounter to make that happen.