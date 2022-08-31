Rohit Sharma on Wednesday became the first batter to score 3500 runs in men's T20 internationals, pipping his long time competitor Martin Guptill to the mark. Both Rohit And Guptill have been exchanging the top run-getter's crown with each other in cricket's shortest format for a while now.

The star India batter reached this landmark during his side's match against Hong Kong in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. Rohit achieved the feat as he took a run against Haroon Arshad in the first over of the match. Rohit now has 3520 runs in 126 innings, with 4 centuries and 27 half-centuries under his belt.

He was dismissed for 21 in the match against Hong Kong.

New Zealand's Martin Guptill has scored 3497 runs and Virat Kohli is placed in the third position with 3,343 runs.

The Indian captain is now highest run-getter in the shortest version of the game. The 34-year-old has featured in all Asia Cup editions since 2008, making him the first Indian to feature in seven series of the tournament.

New Zealand women's cricketer Suzie Bates is the first international cricketer to reach the 3500-run mark in T20 internationals.

(With ANI inputs)