Virat Kohli had a decent outing in the Asia Cup 2022 clash against Pakistan on Sunday as he scored 35 off 34 balls in the thriller. Chasing 148, Kohli came to bat at No. 3. He rode his luck but also showed signs of returning to form before falling to the bowling of Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz. The former India captain is under focus for his recent lack of big scores. After the match, Kohli could be seen interacting with Pakistan's Haris Rauf. He even handed Rauf a signed jersey.

“The match may be over but moments like these shine bright A heartwarming gesture by @imVkohli as he hands over a signed jersey to Pakistan's Haris Rauf post the #INDvPAK game,” the BCCI tweeted with a video on Monday.

A heartwarming gesture by @imVkohli as he hands over a signed jersey to Pakistan's Haris Rauf post the #INDvPAK game #TeamIndia | #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/3qqejMKHjG — BCCI (@BCCI) August 29, 2022

In the match, Hardik Pandya produced a special all-round effort as India held nerves to pull off an exciting five-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup opener here on Sunday. Hardik (3/25 in 4 overs) showed his high value under extreme pressure as his well-directed short balls helped India bowl out Pakistan for 147.

It should have been straight forward chase but India's experienced top-three faltered, putting extra pressure on the middle order.

Hardik (33 not out off 17) and Ravindra Jadeja (35 off 29) then shared a 52-run stand to take India on the cusp of a famous win. The star all-rounder's three fours off Haris Rauf off the 19th over effectively sealed the game for India.

With the team needing 6 off three balls, Hardik finished the game with a six off left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz.

