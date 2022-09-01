Suryakumar Yadav stayed true to his billing as the best-ranked Indian T20I batter in ICC charts on Wednesday, as he hit six sixes and six fours against Hong Kong to take India past the 190-mark in 20 overs. After a slow start, India were in the danger of putting up a below-par total. But after arriving in the 14th over, Surykumar also instantly made an impact. He combined with Virat Kohli (58*) and struck a great stand. Then, in the last over by Haroon Arshad, Suryakumar hit four sixes to take India to 192/2 in 20 overs.

The No. 4 batter reached the half-century mark in just 22 balls. His range of shots was awesome. In the mid-innings break, Suryakumar revealed the secret behind the unorthodox shots that he played.

"I haven't practised those strokes before. But before, when I used to play with my friends in my younger days, then we used to play a lot of rubber ball cricket on hard cement, so it all has come from there," Suryakumar said on Star Sports.

"I feel it (the pitch) was sticky before and later on when I was sitting and having a chat with Rohit bhai and Rishabh, I said that when I go into bat, I will try and take the tempo a little higher. We aimed around 170-175 but the way things were going, I just kept expressing myself. Very happy with the way it progressed. I feel it's a good score on this wicket."

Suryakumar's blitz helped lift India's total well beyond Hong Kong's reach as the Rohit Sharma-led team registered a 40-run win that saw them qualify for the Super-4 stage, having beaten Pakistan in the opening match.