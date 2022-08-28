India and Pakistan will renew their rivalry when they face each other in a blockbuster clash in the men's Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday. Both teams met last year during the T20 World Cup, where Pakistan hammered India by 10 wickets to register their first win over their arch-rivals at World Cups. However, India have added more firepower to their team this time around. Also, Rohit Sharma will be leading the team this time around, having taken over from Kohli after the T20 World Cup last year.

Speaking ahead of the blockbuster clash, former India captain Kapil Dev said he feels that T20 is a format of margins, and the team which will play better will eventually win.

However, the 1983 World Cup-winning captain feels that India seem stronger on paper, and the players have more experience, as compared to their Pakistan counterparts.

"You can't be sure about anything in T20. You can predict to some extent in ODIs and Tests, but it is very difficult to predict in T20s. I will say that our team has experience and they are better, but we were better last time as well. They played better than us. So, it's quite difficult to say anything. Still, if you go into stats and players, Indian team is far better. But it all depends on how the side plays on that particular day," the legendary all-rounder said in a video uploaded on YouTube show 'Uncut'.

Promoted

India are placed in Group A, alongside Pakistan and Hong Kong.

Afghanistan on Saturday thrashed Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in the opening game of the Asia Cup.