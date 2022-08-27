Hong Kong qualified for Asia Cup 2022 with a comprehensive eight-wicket win over the United Arab Emirates earlier this week. Hong Kong will join seven-time champions India and Pakistan in Group A. They will face India on August 31 and Pakistan on September 2. After the match, the Hong Kong players could be seen dancing to the hit song 'Kala Chashma' from the movie 'Baar Baar Dekho'. Wicketkeeper-batter Zeeshan Ali shared the video, which has gone viral on social media.

Earlier this year, a group of dancers and movement directors from a Norwegian troupe named 'Quick Style' went viral over them tapping their feet to the beats of popular party anthem 'Kala Chashma' at a wedding. The group put up a high-octane performance replete with animated expressions and sleek moves, the clip shows.

Earlier this month, the Indian team had also recreated the dance of the Norwegian troupe, following their ODI series win over Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong maintained an unbeaten run in the Asia Cup Qualifier in Oman, winning all three matches

In his post-match press speech, Hong Kong captain Nizakat Khat said he was elated to qualify and thanked their cricket board for all their support.

"I have no words to describe how I feel. I would like to thank Hong Cricket for all their support. Our process was the same, we knew we had to win all three games to qualify for Asia Cup and that is what we did. We took it game by game and the boys fought back really well. This is a big tournament to showcase our talent, and this is a great opportunity for everyone on this squad," Nizakat had said.

