Cricket has always known to be a gentleman's game. From supporting their own teammates to standing with rivals, cricketers never failed to impress their fans with their lovely gestures. One such gesture, which recently won many hearts, took place after the Asia Cup Group A clash between India and Hong Kong. In the match, India defeated Hong Kong by 40 runs to seal their Super 4 spot. After the game, the Hong Kong team gifted a jersey of their team to star India batter Virat Kohli, with a heartwarming message written on it.

The message read, "Virat, thank you inspiring a generation. We stand with you. There are many incredible days ahead. With strength, with love, Team Hong Kong."

Virat Kohli gets a gift from Team Hong Kong

Kohli was completely touched by this gesture from the opponent team and appreciated them by posting a picture of the jersey on his Instagram story and wrote, "Thank you @hkcricket. This gesture is truly humbling and very very sweet."

The message came with Kohli struggling with a lean patch heading into the Asia Cup.

This gesture from both sides truly kept the spirit of sportsmanship alive and left the fans impressed.

Coming to the match, a brilliant 28-ball 62* from Suryakumar Yadav and an unbeaten 44-ball 59 from Kohli powered India to a total of 192/2 after Hong Kong put them in to bat.

After a slow start, India looked set for a sub-par total, but Suryakumar upped the ante at the death to help India finish with a flourish. He hit six fours and six sixes - four of which came in the final over.

Hong Kong showed intent with the bat in the Powerplay, but once India's spinners came on, they faded away.

Babar Hayat top-scored for them with a 35-ball 41, while Kinchit Shah made 30 off 28. Hong Kong eventually finished with 152/5.

Hong Kong still have slim hopes of making it to the Super-4 stage of the Asia Cup but they need to beat Pakistan in the final Group A encounter to make that happen.