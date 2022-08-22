Pakistan will be looking to emulate their performance from the 2021 T20 World Cup against India when they clash with the arch rivals in the Asia Cup on August 28th. Pakistan beat India comprehensively by 10 wickets last year and the architect of that win was left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi as he destroyed India's top order.

But Afridi will not be available for the Asia Cup as he has been ruled out due to a knee injury and this is a massive blow for Pakistan. India's right-handed batters have traditionally struggled against left-arm pacers with the likes of Mohammad Amir and Junaid Khan coming up with landmark performances in the last decade.

Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has explained in a video on his Youtube channel, why Pakistan will miss Afridi in the match against India.

"It's a massive setback for Pakistan that Shaheen Afridi is out of the Asia Cup. If you look at the last match against India, he created pressure right from the very first over in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup," said Inzamam in his YouTube show.

India will be looking to exact revenge for that loss against Pakistan. The victory in Dubai last year was Pakistan's first ever over India in a World Cup encounter.

They are yet to beat India in the 50-over World Cup where the Indians enjoy a 6-0 record over the 'Men in Green'.