India beat Pakistan in a tense encounter in Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday to start their campaign on a high. They will take on Hong Kong in their second and final match of Group A and would hope to qualify for the Super 4 stage as winners of the group. The match will give the Indian team management a chance to either test its bench strength or give chance to the same group of players and hope that those who couldn't hit form in the match against Pakistan would come good this time.

The biggest worry for India currently is the form its top three. Openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul looked rusty with the latter getting out on the first delivery he faced against Pakistan. Rohit struggled in the middle while former captain Virat Kohli was dropped early in his innings.

Kohli was India's joint top-scorer with 35 but his stay in the middle wasn't a smooth one.

Speaking about India's opportunities in the match against Hong Kong, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh also opined that India would want to see runs from its top three.

"I think target should be to improve as a team. Hardik and Jadeja batted well against Pakistan. Our top three need to score big runs and I hope they spend more time in the middle against Hong Kong.

"If the top three fires then India will fire on all cylinders in the business end. I would like to see Rohit, Virat and Rahul get runs because the middle order has shown its form," Harbhajan said during a chat on Sports Tak.

When asked about what team combination India should play, Harbhajan had an interesting answer.

"I don't think there will be any changes in the playing XI. A team keeps improving if it plays together. As far as I know Rahul Dravid, he would want to play the same team," Harbhajan added.