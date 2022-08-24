Cricket fans all-over the world are eagerly waiting for the mouth-watering clash between India and Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022 on August 28. Over the years, both the teams have played numerous games against each other and have always been the center of attraction, due to their heated rivalry. Both countries have showcased a cut-throat competition, which makes it difficult for the fans and experts to predict a winner between the two. As the Asia Cup clash is approaching, former India captain Kapil Dev revisited the final of the Austral-Asia Cup 1986, where India lost to Pakistan by one wicket. While recalling that loss, Kapil stated that it was really difficult for his team to make a comeback from there.

In the Austral-Asia Cup final of 1986, India had scored 245 runs in their innings after Sunil Gavaskar, Kris Srikkanth, and Dilip Vengsarkar hit 92, 75 and 50 runs, respectively. Chasing 246, Pakistan lost quick wickets but it was Javed Miandad, who stood like the last hope for Pakistan and smashed a ton.

With 13 runs left to win in the last over, Kapil Dev (who was Team India's captain) gave the ball to Chetan Sharma. Unfortunately, Miandad pulled off the win for Pakistan with a last ball six, which was not commonplace in those days.

In a conversation with Pakistan bowling great Wasim Akram during a segment 'Frenemies' on Star Sports, Kapil said, "We thought we should have 12-13 runs to defend in the last over of the match. It was a very difficult task, almost impossible in those times. When the last over came, we went to Chetan. To this day, I still feel it wasn't his mistake. They needed 4 runs on the last ball and we decided that it would be a low yorker."

"There was no other alternative. He tried his best, we all tried. It turned out to be a low full-toss. Miandad kept his backfoot intact and connected it. Even when we remember that today, we can't sleep. That defeat crushed the whole side's confidence for the next four years. It was very difficult to make a comeback from there," he added.

India and Pakistan will be squaring off against each other in their opening match of the Asia Cup on August 28 in Dubai.

India will be looking to exact revenge for the loss to Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2021. The victory in Dubai last year was Pakistan's first ever over India in a World Cup encounter.

They are yet to beat India in the 50-over World Cup where the Indians enjoy a 6-0 record over the 'Men in Green'.