Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria feels Virat Kohli will have to perform in the upcoming Asia Cup if he wants to be a part of the T20 World Cup squad. While Kohli has been one of the most consistent players of the last decade or so, his recent slump in form has raised doubts over his place in the Indian team. Kaneria said that Kohli has the full backing of skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid and the star batter will have to repay the trust shown to him by the management.

"If Virat Kohli returns, everyone is expecting him to come back with a bang. If Kohli wants to be considered for the T20 World Cup, he will have to perform, either by hook or crook. You can't have such huge baggage with the team and then benching him will also be incredibly tough," Kaneria said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

"No doubt he has the support of Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid but he has to deliver," he said.

He noted that Pakistan will want his lean patch to continue for their own good.

"Pakistan will hope that Kohli's form slump continues because if he gets back his mojo, he will be dangerous for them," Kaneria said.

Kohli's lean patch with the bat has become a hot topic of debate of late. The star India batter has not registered a century since November 2019 and in recent months, he has struggled to play impactful knocks.

India will face Pakistan in their first match of Asia Cup on August 28 in Dubai.