The Indian T20 team's top order has come under criticism recently as they have failed to really fire. The top order batters have either not been able to put on big scores or have scored too sedately, and they have in recent times been helped by the fireworks provided by the middle-order players like Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya. Former India pacer Dodda Ganesh took to Twitter to slam the top order for their approach and said it "simply can't continue".

"Can't expect SKY and the other middle order batsmen to bail you out every time for the top three's lackadaisical approach," he tweeted.

"High time the elephant in the room is addressed. This simply can't continue," he added.

Can't expect SKY and the other middle order batsmen to bail you out every time for the top three's lackadaisical approach. High time the elephant in the room is addressed. This simply can't continue #DoddaMathu #CricketTwitter #AsiaCup — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) September 1, 2022

Rohit Sharma has been getting off to quick starts, but has failed to convert them into big scores, while KL Rahul has faced a lot of flak for his slow strike rate against Hong Kong.

Virat Kohli scored 59 off 44 against Hong Kong, but he too was criticised for his strike rate.

India beat Pakistan and Hong Kong in the Asia Cup group stage to reach the Super-4 stage.

India will take on Pakistan again on Sunday in the Super-4 round of the tournament in the UAE.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are the teams that made it to the Super-4 stage. The teams will play in a round-robin format and the two teams on top of the table will go on to play the final on September 11.