India and Pakistan will be coming against each other in the much-awaited Asia Cup group stage match on August 28. The encounter will take place at the Dubai International Stadium, the venue where the two arch-rivals last met and it was Pakistan who came out on top on the match day with a 10-wicket win over India. The game was a 2021 T20 World Cup encounter and India's loss in it later played a big role in the team's ouster from the mega event in the group stage.

Pointing out that India should have imposed themselves over Pakistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup game, former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris has warned the Rohit Sharma-led side to not play defensive cricket this time around.

"Well, as we know, India has a very strong T20 league as well. I think it's the ability to come together and play the style and brand of cricket that best suits your players. I thought that was the big trick that India missed at the last T20 World Cup as it took them about two games," said Scott Styris on Sports18's daily show 'Sports Over The Top'.

After the defeat to Pakistan, India also lost to New Zealand at the T20 World Cup. Though they played attacking brand of cricket post that, the initial defeats eventually kept them away from sealing a semi-final spot.

"The two losses they had before they just started to go after the opposition, impose themselves with the talent and skill that they've got. I want to see India do that in this Asia Cup. I want them to impose themselves on the other teams and l they've got the ability to do that, I think they've got the ability to squash everybody, including Pakistan, in this Asia Cup. But if they're going to go into this with this middling attitude of how they want to play the game, then I don't think it's going to happen. I think that's where Pakistan have figured things out a little bit more," Styris added.