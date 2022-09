Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's knee injury has disturbed the team combination and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is not happy about it. "We are not happy with Jadeja's injury. He should have kept the World Cup in mind while doing adventurous activities. But he was not responsible and did not think that the World Cup is on the way. We are not happy with this action of Jadeja," a source told ANI.

Jadeja had injured his right knee and was ruled out of Asia Cup 2022 after playing the first two games of the event against Pakistan and Hong Kong.

On Tuesday, Jadeja underwent a knee surgery and the all-rounder will start his rehabilitation soon. Jadeja took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that his surgery was successful.

"The surgery was successful. There are many people to thank for their support and involvement - BCCI, my teammates, support staff, physios, doctors and the fans. I will start my rehab soon and try to get back to soon as I can. Thank you to everyone for your kind wishes," said Jadeja in a post.

Jadeja was having a solid Asia Cup 2022 till he got injured. In the first match against Pakistan, he played a match-winning knock of 35 and registered figures of 0/11 in two overs. In the next match against Hong Kong, he did not bat but took 1/15 with the ball and fielded really well.

The star all-rounder has played very well so far this year. In nine T20Is this year, Jadeja has scored 201 runs in eight innings at an average of 50.25. His best individual score is 46* this year in the format. Besides this, he has taken five wickets, with best figures of 1/15.

In three Tests this year, he has scored 328 runs in five innings at an average of 82.00. He has smashed two centuries in the longer format of the sport this year. His best score is 175* which he scored against Sri Lanka earlier this year. He has also taken 10 wickets in this format with best figures of 5/41.

In three ODIs this year, he has scored 36 runs in two innings at an average of 36.00. His best score in format this year is 29. He has also taken a wicket in the format this year.

