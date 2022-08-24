Former India captain Virat Kohli's batting form in 2022 has been the biggest topic of discussion in cricketing circles. While Kohli's lack of centuries since 2019 was a concern for Indian cricket, his form overall wasn't as he was getting good scores across all formats. But the year 2022 has seen a big dip in his scores as he has failed to get big runs under his belt in Tests, ODIs and event T20s (including IPL).

In a recent conversation with broadcaster Star Sports, ahead of the team's bumper clash against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, Kohli compared his current form with his struggles on the tour of England in 2014.

He said that his failures in England had a pattern, while the current lack of runs isn't a matter of worry because he feels he is batting well.

"What happened in England was a pattern, so something that I could work on and something that I had to kind of overcome. Right now, as you rightly mentioned, there is nothing that you can point out saying that the problem is happening here. So, that for me, is actually an easier thing to process because I know that I'm batting well and at times, when I start feeling that rhythm back, then I know that I'm batting well. So, that for me is not an issue, which wasn't the case in England; I didn't feel like I was batting well at all. So, I had to work hard on one thing that could be exposed again and again which I overcame; right now this is not the case," Kohli said while speaking exclusively on Star Sports show 'Game Plan'.

India are the most successful team in the history of Asia Cup and are also two-time defending champions. Pakistan last won the tournament in 2012.