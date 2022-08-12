India are slated to taken on Pakistan in the Asia Cup on 28th August and the biggest threat for the star-studded Indian batting line-up will once again be the left-handed paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi. It was Afridi, who dented India's chances in last year's T20 World Cup clash between the arch rivals as he dismissed openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul during a fiery spell.

Pakistan's premier paceman, who was adjudged ICC's Player of the Year in 2021, is currently sidelined due to an injury. Afridi missed Pakistan's second Test against Sri Lanka due to a bruised knee and the team went on to lose the match.

Ahead of the team's departure for the tour of Netherlands and Asia Cup, skipper Babar Azam was asked about Afridi's fitness. He said that Shaheen was being taken to Netherlands so that he could be looked after by the team doctor and physio and if possible get a game in Netherlands to get ready for the Asia Cup.

“There are concerns over Shaheen's fitness. We are taking him along because the doctor and the physio are travelling with the team, so he can be looked after well. We are thinking from a long-term perspective. There is the Asia Cup and the World Cup as well.

“We are trying to ensure he can get ready as soon as possible. We are hoping that he can play at least one match in the Netherlands. If not, then hopefully he can play in the Asia Cup," Azam said.

There is a possibility that India and Pakistan clash thrice in the tournament and fans would love to see that happen.